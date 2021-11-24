The Angel City of Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman: outside the box and stars in the new team

In 2022 Angel City FC, a club also founded by Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, will see the light, but in the meantime it has already presented the official jersey with which it will compete in the NWSL, the top American women’s football championship

Angel City FC is taking shape in Los Angeles. The team founded by a team of stars, including actresses Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman, as well as tennis player Serena Williams, has recently presented the first official jersey through its channels.

Just two months after announcing their first stellar signing, Christen Press, former Manchester United player and two-time world champion with the USA, the Californian team now has a kit to compete in the National Women’s Soccer League from 2022, the top league women’s soccer team.

On the official website, Angel City wanted to explain the meaning of its shield, an angel with 12 feathers: “The angel goes beyond the limits of the shield. It tries to symbolize Angel City’s commitment to challenge what is established and break the mold of traditional sports clubs ”.

Furthermore, the North American company stresses that within its fundamentals there is the aim of “rewriting the rules” for sports teams around the world and “creating an impact on and off the pitch”.