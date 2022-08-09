The Ángel H. Roffo Institute of Oncology turns 100 – Medical News

It was the first cancer center in Latin America and the second in the world. It serves 100,000 people per year and each month about 190 new medical records are opened.

Source: Angel H. Roffo Institute / UBA

The Angel H. Roffo Institute of Oncology (IOAHR)the first center specialized in the study, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Latin America, celebrates its first 100 years of history. Today it continues to be a leader in cancer patient care and is an undisputed benchmark in research and teaching.

“Since its inception, and as it grew, it became a highly complex and referral center at the national level, dedicated to the multidisciplinary care of cancer patients, as it has all the associated technology for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer diseases” said the doctor Adalberto RodriguezDirector since 2012 of the IOAHR Technical Area.

The emblematic work of Dr. Roffo, “Cancer: a contribution to its study”gave rise to the creation of the institute, after being presented in 1912 to the National Academy of Medicine by Dr. Daniel Juan Cranwell, another eminence of medicine in our country.

“The foundation stone of the building was laid in 1914 on the original land of almost 4 hectares located in Villa del Parque and ceded by the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA. It began to function only in 1922 as a dispensary, under the name of ‘Institute of Experimental Medicine’. It had two inaugurations, one from the National Academy of Medicine and another from the UBA, on whom it depends to this day,” said the doctor. Roxana of the Eagledirector of the IOAHR.

Over the years, it has been expanding with private contributions and resources voted by the National Congress. The property today includes 13 pavilions, where around 100,000 patients over 16 years of age are treated per year, with an oncological diagnosis, and close to 190 monthly medical records are opened. The IOAHR has about thousand workers between medical and non-medical personnel.

“Frequently, the patient comes for a second opinion, referred from another center or on their own initiative. He is evaluated by specialists and his admission to the institute is defined or a note regarding the referral is sent, ”explained Dr. Rodríguez. Since the institute is within the decentralized management hospitals, patients without social work or prepaid coverage make agreements with the different municipalities to help them.

A century of advances in Oncology

The hundred years of the Roffo coincide with the century of the greatest advances in medicine in the entire history of humanity and, without a doubt, the institute accompanied each step that science applied to health in the field of cancer took through research, teaching and application of the different therapeutic approaches that were developed in the world.

Broadly speaking, the three pillars of oncology treatments are surgery, radiation therapy (radiotherapy) and drugs (chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy) and, although unmet needs persist in certain areas of oncology, the three pillars have evolved over time, allowing better therapeutic results, which have translated into long survival and better quality of life.

Hand in hand with technology, cancer surgery has advanced, modernizing itself to be more precise and, therefore, more effective, and less invasive, impacting less on quality of life and improving recovery times. In addition, drugs have been developed to reduce the size of certain tumors and facilitate their removal from those parts of the body that are difficult to access.

For its part, radiotherapy -one of the oldest treatments- is still in force and even today is associated with more than 50% cure of patients. The first radiant machines appeared in the 20th century, following the discovery of X-rays in the previous century. They generated great adverse effects, but they have been improving and significantly reducing their negative consequences.

The IOAHR has a state-of-the-art linear accelerator (the first available in a public institution) and SPECT/CT equipment, the most advanced in nuclear medicine, which allows better monitoring of different types of tumors and their metastases, as well as for Dose optimization in radiotherapy studies.

The Roffo, in its tradition of being at the forefront of research, integrates a proton therapy project, which is the most advanced form of radiotherapy, which uses proton beams to treat cancer because it allows the delivery of the therapeutic dose to be concentrated in tumor volume, reducing secondary effects on healthy tissues.

“It is a joint initiative between the National Atomic Energy Commission, the University of Buenos Aires, our institute and the state-owned company INVAP from Rio Negro. Proton therapy is the latest that is known in this matter, we are extremely enthusiastic and hope that the Argentine Center for Proton Therapy will be inaugurated in the coming years”, highlighted Dr. David Pereira, IOAHR medical oncologist and radiotherapist.