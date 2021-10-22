The angel of revenge, Italy 1 / A splendid Jennifer Garner

Peppermint: The angel of revenge, film on Italy 1 directed by Pierre Morrel

Peppermint: The Angel of Vengeance is a movie that Italy 1 broadcasts today, Friday 22 October, starting from 21.20. The action thriller was released in theaters on March 21, 2019 and is being distributed by Universal Pictures and Lucky Red in association with 3 Marys Entertainment. Pierre Morrel directed Jennifer Garner bringing the character close to Lara Croft. In his 19-year career, the director has led the shooting of 10 films and 2 TV series. His most recent works include: Blacksmith, The Gunman, From Paris with Love.

Among the television series should be remembered: The night shift and Zero hour. The main protagonist is Jennifer Garner, in 25 years of career she has already played 30 films and 1 TV series. Only in 2021 he has three films to his credit: Family leave, The Adam Project and Yes Day. Richard Cabral is the male actor, in 5 years of career he has packaged 4 films and 3 TV series. His most recent film is from 2018 entitled Breaking in: A mother’s revenge, in the same year he played the role of actor in the television series Into the dark.

Peppermint: The Angel of Vengeance, the plot of the film

Peppermint: The Angel of Vengeance tells the story of Riley North, played by Jennifer Garner, a young woman who after seeing her husband and daughter Carly die in front of her eyes, killed in cold blood by the henchmen of Diego Garcia, played by Juan Pablo Raba, decides to do revenge is his only purpose in life. Being the only witness of the facts, the woman puts all her hopes in justice to throw the trafficker in jail, but Judge James Stevens, in common with the cartel, hinders the woman from shedding light on what happened to the detriment of her parents. family members. Five years pass and something happens that rekindles Jennifer’s hope.

Two detectives, Moises Beltran and Stan Carmichael are given the task of investigating a murder case. These are three gangsters implicated in the North case and released after the sentence of Judge James Stevens. The two agents suspect that Riley North killed those men, although they are aware of the woman’s anger, they cannot allow her to take justice on her own under their jurisdiction.

Video, the trailer for the film “Peppermint: The Angel of Revenge”

