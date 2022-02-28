The Angelina Jolie look of the actress from ‘The Squid Game’ to receive her first SAG Award

This past morning, the stars of film and television dressed up again for the delivery of the United States Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), also known as the SAG Awards. An event that serves as a prelude to the most important party in the film industry, the Oscars -to be held on March 28-, and that has returned Hollywood glamor to the red carpet after two years of pandemic and restrictions.

Without masks and with dream outfits, the 28th edition of the awards was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. An unforgettable night for the winners, especially for the protagonists of the squid gameLee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, who won the awards for best actor and best actress in a drama series.

HoYeon Jung and Lee Jung-jae, leads of ‘The Squid Game’ pose with their SAG Awards FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The 27-year-old, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the Korean production, also triumphed on the red carpet with a custom design from Louis Vuitton, the firm for which she has been an ambassador since last October. HoYeon Jung made a splash in a look that seemed like a nod to the iconic slit black dress Angelina Jolie wore to the Oscars ten years ago.

HoYeon Jung in her Louis Vuitton design on the SAG Awards red carpet Frazer Harrison / AFP

The actress was radiant in a delicate black silk jacquard base dress with embroidered crystals, spaghetti straps and a slit in the skirt that showed off her legs and simple strappy sandals.

A very special piece that was combined with a traditional headband daenggi, an accessory that for centuries was used in Korea to decorate braids. The creative director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière, was in charge of making the accessory with the same fabric that he used to make the dress and that was a tribute to the cultural origin of the model.

Detail of HoYeon Jung’s hairstyle at the SAG Awards PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

HoYeon Jung became the second actress of Asian and Korean descent to win a SAG Award last night. The first was Sandra Oh, who has won this prestigious award twice for her work in grey’s Anatomy and killing eve. Unable to hold back her tears, the protagonist of The Squid Game gave an emotional speech in which she recalled the times she had dreamed of becoming an actress.