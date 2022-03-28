“The” angels “of Internal Medicine were by my husband’s side until the end”

In recent days, Mrs. Elena Fumagalli has unfortunately lost her husband, Massimo Torri, due to an illness. The woman wrote to the AUSL of Piacenza and to the hospital to thank the doctors who have dedicated attention and care to her husband in this last phase of her life. We received the letter from Mrs. Elena herself, who wishes to share her feelings with our readers.

“Despite my emotional fatigue that has been dragging on for some time and despite the bureaucracy that is consuming me, two weeks after Massimo Torri, my husband and father of our children (14-year-old Simone and 10-year-old Lucia) died prematurely, I am writing driven by a deep feeling of esteem for all the staff of the Internal Subintensive Medicine of the Guglielmo Da Saliceto hospital in Piacenza, whom I wish to thank out of personal necessity, considering this thanks a priority. Difficult to put emotions, moods on paper, just as difficult it is to try to explain by expressing the feelings that accompany this letter; if I were rich I would buy a whole magazine to scream my gratitude to the whole world for this Department.

Unfortunately, Massimo was surrounded by many guardian angels. Solar humanity, full of energy, the energy of those who love their work, an inner predisposition to take care of others … For me, no one in this department is an employee, I consider them all volunteers; a distinctive human component and profound respect for the patient, a propensity to help others, the perception of a family even if it was aware that it would not be so for a long time, but above all an “unconditional availability towards a mother who was about to lose her only son”.

The day that passed, I cried with an angel. Yes, with an angel who was close to him until his last breath and he in tears said to me: “Madam it is she who is giving strength to me instead of the other way around”. Her indelible words.

They have been long, hard days, full of suffering that unfortunately have not been able to change the outcome of the disease, but the professionalism, the attention and the love given are unparalleled. I’m sorry that I don’t have the possibility to remember the names of each of them, but I keep them in my heart as Angel 1, Angel 2, Angel 3… Angels without wings, but with a big heart. I conclude by expressing with due gratitude all my gratitude, mine and those of my family. Underlining that medical malpractice in Italy certainly does not reside in this hospital, it is not based in Internal Subintensive Medicine “.

Elena Fumagalli with Ivana, Lucio, Simone and Lucia