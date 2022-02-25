“The anger has been brutal”

2022-02-25
The results are coming in Barcelona. the azulgrana team eliminated Napoli from the Europa League to advance to the round of 16 where they will face Galatasarayafter a great display at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.
Puyol surprises with his revelation during Napoli-Barcelona
From the hand of Xavi HernandezBarça is going from less to more after several months of irregularity and with the arrival of good signings, things are working out for the coach.
However, there is a player on the squad whom Xavi You must keep your hand strong. The DT always publicly expressed his support for Ousman Dembelewho now plays as one more and waiting for the end of his contract in June.
The Frenchman continues to show one of his biggest flaws: his lack of concentration. He has it in training and even in games. As in this duel against Napleswhen he wanted to enter and could not do so before because he had forgotten the shirt in the locker room, which aroused the anger of his coach.
“Xavi’s anger with Dembelé has been brutal”, he said Adria Albetscommentator of the meeting on Cadena SER in Spain.
Dembele came on at 74 minutes to replace Adama Traore, when the meeting was already liquidated. But the Frenchman should have entered before and he did not do it because of his mistake.
“When Dembélé was about to enter the field we saw that he had left his shirt in the locker room… yes, it’s incredible,” added the Spanish journalist.
On television it was possible to see how one of the attendees hurried so that the ‘Mosquito’ had the shirt at the moment and could enter as a change. In this way, the attacker returned to star in a scene that has nothing to do with his performances on the field.