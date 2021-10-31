the anger of over 1,700 mocked customers

Bitterness and anger in Milan for over 1700 people who had subscribed to the gym of the 20Hours circuit in via Paolo Sarpi. The headquarters in fact closed suddenly “until a later date”, apparently “for structural reconstruction works”. However, it is hypothesized that it may have gone bankrupt: many mocked customers have turned to Federconsumatori for a possible class action.

The message appeared at the entrance to the gym (Photo: Social street Paolo Sarpi via Facebook)

A sign hanging at the entrance and a message sent to all members. With this brief communication the gym of the 20Hours club circuit in via Paolo Sarpi 8 in Milan has communicated to all its members the closing “until a later date for structural reconstruction work. “But behind these words there could be another: failure. And so anger has risen in all the customers of the gym, over 1700. First of all because until the last, apparently, the headquarters in question continued to have unsuspecting customers subscribe to subscriptions, perhaps in an attempt to get back into the accounts and keep the gym open. And secondly because what was communicated by 20Hours in via Sarpi, namely that all members could continue to train in the other gyms of the circuit, it is either difficult to implement due to the few places available or completely impossible.

Federconsumatori is organizing an assembly: a class action is being evaluated

The Facebook page of the social street of via Sarpi acted as a megaphone and collector for the complaints of customers of the gym. Even considering the number of people mocked, the story could soon have repercussions also at the judicial level. In fact, many have turned to Federconsumatori, which is collecting the adhesions – so far many – to organize a public meeting on the matter, the first step towards a possible class action against the legal administrators of the gym in question, which in addition to the hanging sign and the messages sent did not provide further explanations to those who requested them. In the meantime, there are those who, under the notice of the gym, have expressed the feelings of many of the mocked customers: “Shame on you, clowns”, in fact, says another sign hung later.