the anger of Stefano Pioli

The match between Rome and Milan, won 2-1 by the team of Stefano Pioli which has thus managed to keep up with Napoli at the top of the championship, has been marked by many controversial referees episodes, which have displeased both teams.

At the end of the match, in particular, the anger of the Roma coach exploded José Mourinho, furious at the penalty granted to Milan and transformed by Franck Kessié, who sent the Rossoneri at 2-0 directing the outcome of the match

Rome-Milan, Stefano Pioli turns off the controversy

The direction of Fabio Maresca however, it must not be liked even on the upper floors of the referee class, if it is true that the Neapolitan whistle seems destined to go through a long period of suspension, but on the eve of the very delicate match of Champions League against the Port Milan coach Stefano Pioli was keen to reiterate that his team won the Olimpico with merit.

“Milan won in Rome because they played better than their opponents, just as we lost in Porto because Porto did better than us. I believe in this and I think about this, not other situations that I cannot control ”, Pioli’s dry comment during the press conference to present the match scheduled for Wednesday 3 November at 6.45 pm at San Siro.

Champions League, Milan at the crossroads against Porto

In the Champions League there will be no more excuses for Milan and the match against Porto will be the last resort to keep the qualification hopes alive. Dominant in the league, the Rossoneri have so far disappointed in Europe where they are still at zero points and if bad luck has put their own against Liverpool And Atletico Madrid, in the first leg to “Do Dragao” the team’s performance was not up to par.

Pioli admits and does not look for excuses: “In the Champions League we know we do not deserve zero in the standings and tomorrow we have the chance to prove it, but we also know that we only performed at the same level in the first two games. However, Porto is a strong team, with quality and experienced players, it won’t be easy, we will have to play at our levels and pay attention to all the details. In the first leg they were very aggressive, but our bad performance was not due to that. We had to be able to overcome their pressure ”.

Milan: the derby against Inter is approaching

The Rossoneri coach, inviting the team not to think about Sunday’s derby against Inter, also dribbled the question about the possible underestimate which AC Milan would enjoy among opponents and public opinion:

“We evaluated our performance in Rome as best we could, reviewing the good things and the less good ones. What they think outside Milan does not worry us very much, we must remain focused on what we are doing. We only have to think about tomorrow’s game to close the streak of negative results in Europe. From Wednesday we will think about the Sunday derby ”.

OMNISPORT