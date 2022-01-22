the Anglo American Curio Collection is born

The Hilton company announces the birth of the Anglo American Hotel Florence. The opening is scheduled for late 2022. The conception was possible following the agreement with the Westmont Hospitality Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP (“Oaktree”).

The new hotel, with its 115 rooms, will open in via Garibaldi. The building has already housed a hotel and will undergo a complete renovation ahead of the inauguration.

“The Anglo American Hotel Florence is an extraordinary addition to the Curio Collection by Hilton, which has around 50 hotels already open or under development in Europe. Across the continent, we have seen a growing interest in our Collections brands, which allow properties to maintain their identity while enjoying the benefits of Hilton’s commercial networks and international clientele. We look forward to welcoming our guests to the historic center of Florence, ”said Hilton’s Patrick Fitzgibbon.

Westmont Hospitality Group added: “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Hilton, following successful collaborations both in Italy and around the world. Originally built in 1792 as one of the first hotels in Florence, with guests of the caliber of Leo Tolstoy and Maria Callas, the completely renovated Anglo American Florence will maintain its historic grandeur and appreciated elegance, alongside the reliability and recognizability of an international brand like Curio Collection “.

Hilton is linked in this project to a solid consortium, which includes Oaktree, a US asset management company; Westmont Hospitality Group, strategic investment partner and operator; Unicredit SpA, the main financing bank of the project. The project is led by a new real estate investment fund managed by the Milanese company Castello Sgr, one of Italy’s leading real estate fund management companies.

The renovation of the hotel, the group makes it known, will follow the commitment of the parties in ESG sustainable investments, with particular attention to the environment. We will focus on the renovation of the building, preserving its architecture, in full respect of its history. “The refinements and reuse of existing materials will be fundamental parts of the sustainability strategy,” they explain.

The elegant hotel, just 15 minutes walk from the historic city center, will reflect the history and urban charm, with typical Tuscan shutters and an internal courtyard illuminated by natural light, typical of Tuscan villas. The structure will also host a restaurant with gastronomic proposals inspired by local flavors and traditions, as well as a bar, a gym and three meeting rooms with a capacity of up to 90 people.

Hilton has two other hotels already active in the Tuscan capital, under the brands Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Garden Inn. Across the country, Hilton owns 39 hotels, active or in development.