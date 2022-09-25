The Angy’s show in world premiere and in exclusivity

the essential

The artist will be in residence for three days at the Halle aux Grains in early November. In closing, a preview show not to be missed. We haven’t finished hearing about Angy.

The success of the last cassoulet festival is no longer to be underlined. The reasons put forward are that of the desire to finally meet again, but also, and perhaps above all, that of the quality of the musical programming brought by Michel Gayraud, producer at GM Productions, who proposed a myriad of artists all each more flamboyant than the other. On the first evening of the party, feeling that it would be beautiful, he sowed the seed of a lasting collaboration with our city, by proposing to Philippe Greffier to welcome in residence one of his protégés: Angy. “I have rarely seen or heard of an artist of this stature and I am convinced that we are at the start of a career that will go far!” explains Michel Gayraud with enthusiasm. “The day after our meeting, I did everything to make this project a success and from Thursday at 1 p.m., the grain hall was reserved to welcome Angy in residence and concert”, adds Philippe Greffier.

A partnership with the OCC

It is therefore a partnership with the Office of Commerce, the city of Castelnaudary, GM Productions and Clicklab Productions that will allow the public from Chaurie to attend the Angy’s Show on Saturday November 4th, exclusively and as a world premiere.

“My goal has always been to create my own show!”, explains the bright young woman. “On stage, I will mainly perform covers (covers of well-known songs). But, especially for the Chaurien public, I will also sing a piece from my new album”. That evening, you will therefore hear songs by Beyoncé, Jessie J, Adèle, Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus or even an interpretation of “Le monde est stone”, from the musical Starmania, which gives you a little idea of ​​the voice. exceptional from Angy. For his album “Ray of light”, as for his coming to our city, the planets aligned to make the dream come true.

It all started with a simple email to Martin K, internationally renowned multi-platinum composer and producer, who has written for Lionel Richie, Jessie J, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many others, among others, and who has accumulated more than 500 million combined streams on Spotify. A few days after the first contact, Angy and Daniele, her manager and husband, landed in Norway to meet Martin, who fell instantly under the spell of Angy’s voice. A few weeks later, live from Daniele and Angy’s recording studio, twelve tracks came off the decks, instead of the four initially planned, so much magic worked at the heart of this team!

“Ray of light”

To date, contacts have been made with the majors to release the album “Ray of light” and for the whole world to fall in turn under the spell of this magnificent artist… To be continued! Until then, Chaurien public, you can join this adventure to be able to say one day: “I was there!”.

Doors open November 4 from 8 p.m. Concert at 9 p.m., ticket office provided by the OCC (5 euros entry).