The Animal Kingdom – Josh at the Movies



















































Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

A grounded, frequently disturbing science-fiction/fantasy drama, animal kingdom Tears in the flesh with elements of horror and complex observations about embracing the beast within. In the near future, a “disease” characterized by physical, animalistic changes has spread throughout the world. Infected people face intense external discrimination, not to mention asylum applications. adopting explicit metaphors of the different or foreign that are seen as dangerous, animal kingdom What begins as a bleak character study before evolving into a beautiful allegory. amazing performance of winter boy Standout Paul Kircher only reinforces that he’s a rising talent worth watching – here, he gives an undeniable powerhouse performance.

Teenage Emile (Kircher) and his father François (Romain Duris) are forced to relocate to the south to accommodate the special treatment of Lana, the family matriarch. Lana has been infected with a strange disease that results in the early stages of bestiality. The two find a nice vacation rental while hoping for Lana to be “normal” again. Emil starts a new school, where he is scheduled to stay for the next two months; François gets a job working at a local restaurant.

Right from the beginning, animal kingdom Portrays the creatures unfavorably: In the film’s opening scene, an eagle-esque human-animal hybrid leaps violently out of an ambulance. Their presence becomes secret even before François receives the concerned phone call. The bus carrying Lana overturned after hitting a tree amid a violent storm while being taken to the centre. Now, all the patients are roaming free in the deep forest, or have died in the trauma of the accident. A total of 40 patients, including Lana, have gone missing. Emile and François are understandably horrified by this news and make it their personal mission to locate Lana somewhere in the woods.

In addition to the uncertainty of Lana’s whereabouts, Emil begins to experience strange occurrences of his own. His power becomes supernatural. His hearing is hyper-sensitive, and his back begins to arch in horror and hair begins to rise. Claws are sticking out from under his nails. Co-writer/director Thomas Kelly highlights the horror of Emil’s situation, allowing the audience to live through this gradual transformation. As Emile’s condition worsens, he bonds with bird-man Fix (Tom Mercier) deep in the woods. Their unlikely friendship blurs the lines between friend and foe. Fix’s face, disfigured by attempted corrective surgery, was painful to the point of confusion. Emil shows him a place where Fix can literally spread his wings, practicing the art of flying. Elsewhere, prejudiced people refer to hybrid humans as “creatures”, dismayed by their increasing prevalence.

At school, Emile connects with kind-hearted Nina (Billie Blaine), one of the only people who seems patient and willing to embrace an outsider; François, on the other hand, teams up with local official Julia (Adèle Exarchopoulos), sympathetic to the family’s plight. These semi-separate narratives eventually become one – the father/son dynamic remains the film’s strongest element. Kircher ultimately steals the show, coughing up feathers and grappling with semi-normal coming-of-age problems. Emile’s bestial quirks and spine-breaking terrors are reflected in the same dark realism that colors the rest of Animal kingdom.

Initially, I was intimidated by the runtime of over two hours, yet so quickly, I didn’t want the film to end. For convenience that comes close to that length, animal kingdom It is tightly paced and deeply emotional. Should we suppress the beast within, or embrace it? There’s a beauty to the proceedings that plays out brilliantly thanks to Kelly and Pauline Munier’s brilliant script. animal kingdom The fear of otherness is clearly defined, subtly mirroring human transformations in cinema from as early as 1941 the Wolfman, Just because others live in fear of us doesn’t mean we have to live in fear of them. As any gay person will know, living your truth rather than closing behind the shadows is the only path to happiness.

animal kingdom Screened at the 2023 Fantastic Fest, and first shown at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.