The animal print will be the trend print of autumn 2022

The Animal Print It is one of those prints that have always had fans and detractors in equal parts..

In favor are those who see it as sophisticated, sexy, timeless and with a rebellious and even punk touch. Against those who consider it tacky, excessive and vulgar, apart from inappropriate from according to what ages.

Well, we have taken a look at the fashion shows and trends of the next A/W and let your detractors tremble because this pattern is going to be very present during the new season. They confirm it with total looks signatures such as Michael Kors, Sacai or Roberto Cavalli, the unquestionable “king of animal print” for many years to come, feature in their collections. Other brands such as Proenza Schouler, Dior or Palm Angels combine garments with this print with other more neutral ones, in an attempt to offer less striking proposals.

In addition, the most incredulous should know that since it is a print that not only looks great on the youngest, remembering those outfits memorable with patterned coats that elevated style icons like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller or Naomi Cambell to fetish status. It also looks great at any age, even beyond the fantastic 50 years as they have shown us more than once influencers like Carmen Gimeno or Pilar de Arce.

Sacai F/W 22-23/ Imaxtree

“East print the new season is reinvented in bold and vibrant tones, perfect to brighten up any look winter, even with some Y2K jeans”, tells us the stylist freelancing Maria Larru. The fashion expert tells us what will be one of the outfits preferred over the red carpet. “My outfits Favorites are those of Giambattista Valli, a beautiful combination of animal print with white or black in different retro options. They are ideal for both day and night, even on the most special occasions. And if I had to recommend my favorite combinations, the tailored garments in total look black are infallible with accessories Animal Print. Also, adding gold jewelry to this equation will make the result super elegant.” Expert word.

Giambattista Valli F/W 22-23/ Imaxtree

HOW TO WEAR THE ANIMAL PRINT?

in version total look works great on your ends : or with outfits very casual or with outfits super sophisticated and suitable for a night party.

: or with outfits very casual or with outfits super sophisticated and suitable for a night party. If you want to incorporate your outfits small doses of print do it with a single garment such as a blazer, sweatshirt or t-shirt combined with jeans or black skirts, for example.

do it with a single garment such as a blazer, sweatshirt or t-shirt combined with jeans or black skirts, for example. accessories with Animal Print They are also an easy option for those who want to comply with this trend in a more discreet way. From a bag to a hat, without forgetting the footwear –the ballerinas and boots with this print They are already part of those basics that do not go out of style–, any dose of this print will be enough to elevate the outfit to a trend category.

They are also an easy option for those who want to comply with this trend in a more discreet way. From a bag to a hat, without forgetting the footwear –the ballerinas and boots with this print They are already part of those basics that do not go out of style–, any dose of this print will be enough to elevate the outfit to a trend category. If you want to make a wardrobe background fashionable and at the same time timelessyou only need three pieces Animal Print: some ballerinas or pumps, a light coat or trench coat and a blouse in fluid fabric.

Below, our proposals for shopping.