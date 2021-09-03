the animated Facebook series with Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron

Human Discoveries is the new animated series that Facebook, the social giant of Zuckeberg, is developing. Here’s what we know about this new project

The production of Human Discoveries entrusted to ShadowMachine and Ninjas Runnin Wild (Zac Efron’s production company). ShadowMachine has already produced hit cartoons such as “BoJack Horseman” and “Robot Chicken” and is currently working on pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, a stop motion animated film that we will see on Netflix.

Human Discoveries, which will see Zack Efron and Anna Kendrick, will follow a group of friends who live their existence at the dawn of human civilization. They will be the first to discover incredible innovations such as fire and the wheel, and will witness both the improvements and the worst discoveries in the history of humanity and among these there are, to name a few, art, alcohol, fashion, racism… Furthermore, which will leave the parties involved very confused, they will discover monogamy. In addition to Efron and Kendrick, the series will also feature Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

The new series is created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee.