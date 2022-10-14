The ankle boots that models wear when they get off their heels

If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three is a trend; UGG platform ankle boots have far exceeded the limits of the term. At a minimum, they are “next” because we’ve lost count of supermodels who, in recent fashion weeks, have opted for the most comfortable shoe invented by fashion since it is well seen to leave the house with furry slippers. Joan Smalls already said it, those boots with which the girls of gossip-girl rested between shoots, THEY ARE BACK. Higher, shorter and better considered.

In the early 2000s, they were that unsightly eccentricity available to a few. Except for honorable and few exceptions, we could say that only very rich or very famous people could afford them with total impunity. A bit like going to work in a tracksuit or wearing sandals with socks. Fortunately, the trends have evolved.

Bella Hadid, September 2022, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/GC Images)Jared Siskins

Sarah Jessica Parker was one of the first to defend them, on the same New York streets where her alter ego Carrie Bradshaw only walked in Manolos. Sienna Miller took them to her and Blake Lively’s sister’s hippie pre-wedding to all the winter shoots of gossip-girl. Those fuzzy boots were the ultimate solution to warm up your feet and take a break from your heels between takes. Similarly, nowUGG platform ankle boots are postulated as instant relief for models who turn to them between parades, as soon as they get off the catwalks and heels. So much so that we should start talking about it now.as UGG as the official footwear of supermodels off-duty (or what is the same, out of service).