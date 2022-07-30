The Anne Hathahate was rooted in misogyny, and a new generation won’t stand for it

Swift, Hathaway and Deschanel were deemed too sweet, too eager, too open (Getty Images/iStock)

In case you haven’t heard, Anne Hathaway is great again. Also Zooey Deschanel and Taylor Swift. In the gladiatorial arena of pop culture, predicting who will get the metaphorical thumbs up or thumbs down is an increasingly perplexing task. You have to step back and watch the process long enough, and the seemingly random fluctuations of who’s in and who’s out can be impressive. In the latest shakeup, it seems we’ve decided to give our favor to some familiar faces. Specifically, faces that were once considered too sweet, too eager, too open. The most significant: too serious.

Our sudden embrace of serious celebrity isn’t just a fluke, it’s a symptom of a much larger cultural shift. As a new generation comes of age, new values, priorities and perspectives take hold as well. The preference millennial due to irony, awkwardness and sarcasm, it has been eliminated. Seriousness is in, as are the stars who have famously embodied it.

Zooey Deschanel was the queen indie from the 2000s, a wide-eyed archetype of quirk with a pack of The Smiths records under his arm. The image crystallized in 2009, with his role as the lead love interest in the romantic comedy 500 Days of Summerand then two years later with his comedy new-girl. With polka dots, vintage clothes and a Peter Pan collar, she became the personification of movements tweet and “manic pixie” that dominated the era. A few years earlier, a young Anne Hathaway had been made a member of Hollywood royalty with The Princess Diaries (2001) by Disney. In 2006, her participation in The Devil Wears Prada made her a household name and a fashionable cultural icon. In every interview, she exuded a smiling, I’m-happy-to-be-here energy. Taylor Swift also made her way onto the scene in the 2000s as an embodiment of golden-haired, angel-voiced goodness. She was the country star, always polite and humble. She was humble and honest. She was unwaveringly likeable.

However, as the 2010s progressed, people grew disillusioned with this kind of unironic gravitas. “I’ve been trying to figure out for years why I don’t like Zooey Deschanel,” a 2011 op-ed began on The New Republic. “I’ve always known I’m not alone – a quick Google search will reveal plenty of female writers who disagree with the indie actress.” Deschanel fell from grace. “She is eerily feminine, even childish,” the writer mused, adding that she is “programmed to speak and behave exclusively like a lovable weirdo.”

As for Hathaway, her infamously heartfelt Oscar acceptance speech in 2012: “it came true!” she said happily, it caused a movement of the so-called “Hathahaters”. Apparently her seriousness on and off screen was annoying; she was showing it off in the wrong way. “She has this theater girl thing where she takes on the mood of every situation she finds herself in. […] but he always overcompensates,” a reviewer complained at Hollywood.com. “It seems like he’s always acting, and his favorite act is this over-the-top humility and kindness.” By 2016, Swift’s downfall had also begun. #TaylorSwiftisOverParty was trending number one on Twitter that year. “Taylor Swift is not like other celebrities,” he proclaimed Vice. “She is worse.” Evidently what had first been accepted as quirky and cute had become irritating and embarrassing over time. We rolled our eyes and flatly dismissed the serious celebrity from our esteem.

But in recent years, the mood has changed once again. The ambivalent coldness lost its shine. Now, images of Hathaway are all over Twitter as a new troop of devoted fans rave about her resplendent Mod-inspired Cannes fashion. “I love seeing Anne Hathaway succeed…bloom…look great,” wrote a fan. “I won’t forget when the internet decided to hate her for no reason during the 2010s.”

Deschanel is also back in trend, with fashion tweet, the mid-’90s aesthetic that revolves around the quirky, cutesy, and quaint, is making a comeback on TikTok. Also, new-girl it returned to popularity during the 2020 lockdown. “The show embodies chaotic good at its finest, making it the ideal antidote to such a chaotic and bad year,” noted a writer at the time.

As for Swift, she has used it with various personalities. After her cheerful and country-pop personality generated much criticism, she experimented with Reputation (2017), melancholy and rude, followed by lover (2019), bright and with pink tones. However, by 2020, she had fully embraced a more authentic version of herself through the mystics. Folklore Y Evermore, albums that emphasized sincere songwriting over bombastic production. In a viral commencement speech the singer-songwriter delivered at New York University in May, she even defended her proud seriousness. “Learn to live with discomfort,” she declared. “I’m a big advocate of not hiding your enthusiasm for things.” She added that she sees a “false stigma around enthusiasm in our culture of uninterrupted ambivalence,” and that this “perpetuates the idea that it’s not okay to want it.” One could argue that she was referring to the 2010s anti-serious movement that ridiculed Hathaway for – surprise – actually wanting an Oscar, or Deschanel for openly enjoying her goofy ukulele.

However, it is impossible to examine this movement without touching on the gender bias that exists among Hathahaters or twee-scorners. After all, it’s hard to think of many male celebrities who were subjected to similar levels of ridicule just for being themselves. It’s clear today that it wasn’t just that we didn’t like serious women, we didn’t believe in that. “The anti-Hathers were a stark reminder that public-watching women are not allowed to want things, or they will be sentenced to eternity in internet hell,” Jill Gutowitz wrote for Vice in 2019. “Unfounded hate was a classic case of misogyny.”

Soaked but sincere: Drew Barrymore runs in the rain in a recent video on Instagram (Instagram / Drew Barrymore)

The recent return to favor of these celebrities does not depend on anything they have done. Rather, it marks a change in our culture’s attitude toward seriousness itself, and especially toward seriousness in women. The young people driving this change seem to reject nervousness, self-loathing, and judgment at all times. The rates of consumption of tobacco, alcohol and parties are going down. Meanwhile, trends like “hot girl summer” and “main character energy” promote self-love without irony and openly. They’re a generation sick of being told to tone it down, and they’re looking for serious celebrities to idolize in the process. And who better to choose than those marginalized by their generational predecessors?

The likes of Hathaway and Deschanel aren’t alone in this, either. Other light-hearted types of theater kids have their moment too, from Andrew Garfield to Ariana DeBose of Westside Store. Attempts to promote similar reviews are also rapidly winding down. Take for example the somewhat scathing article of the DailyBeast January about DeBose’s enthusiastic, music-loving, and unapologetically theatrical co-star Rachel Zegler in West Side Story. She teasingly claimed that she is “becoming the new Anne Hathaway.” The dismissive response to the article showed that the appetite for anti-serious criticism no longer exists. “We’re not going to do this again,” seemed to be the general reaction.

For the younger generation, there are more pressing issues to figure out if Zegler’s candid Instagram stories, filled with messages from “the Universe” to herself, are worthy of condemnation. Or Drew Barrymore’s recent calls to run outside in the rain. In the grand scheme of things, our current crop of serious celebs, with all their exuberant, straightforward energy of theater kids, is ultimately harmless. It leaves a cultural mood devoid of irony, which can inspire older generations to roll their eyes. But after years of belittling and questioning women for nothing more than their personalities, it’s a change of scenery that can only be positive.