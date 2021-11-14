the anniversary controller hides a message from Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

The 20th anniversary of Xbox is now upon us, being set for November 15, 2021, or tomorrow, and in these hours a particular detail hidden inside the celebratory Xbox Series X controller of the event, i.e. a message from Phil Spencer.

As also reported by Tom Warren, Senior Editor of The Verge who received the controller in question, inside the battery compartment and in particular behind the lid that covers the batteries, you can see one of the typical Xbox slogans and the signature of the division manager.

“When everybody plays, we all win”, or “When anyone plays, we all win”, is the phrase in question, coined by Microsoft especially to promote the Xbox Adaptive Controller and its idea of ​​inclusion and maximum accessibility for video games in general.

An undoubtedly positive message, therefore, with the signature of Phil Spencer underneath, obviously printed on the various limited edition controllers. A nice idea? The cringe fair? Everyone will have their own idea on the matter, probably also linked to their respective videogame faiths and we do not doubt that it will be explained in some form below.

Otherwise, the Xbox Series X | S Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Controller features a translucent cover which allows a glimpse of the mechanisms and circuits inside the body and some different details regarding the colors of the buttons and the grips in the back, all on the market officially from tomorrow, November 15th, as long as it can be found available.