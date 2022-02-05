the announcement already has over half a million likes on Twitter, GTA 5 had stopped at 800 – Nerd4.life

Although technically it’s not called yet GTA 6, Rockstar announced the new game in the Grand Theft Auto saga and everyone was quite happy about it. A quick and easy way to catalog this success is the number of Likes on the official tweet, which exceeded half a million after 24 hours. GTA 5, on the other hand, had attracted about 800 likes.

Obviously, as also indicated by the tweet of Daniel Ahmad, we talk about very different times. At the time of GTA 5, Twitter didn’t have the same number of subscribers and wasn’t central to the announcements of the big gaming companies, but nonetheless it is impressive to note the difference between the two announcements.

We also remember that despite having always been famous and appreciated, the Grand Theft Auto saga has truly achieved success with GTA 5 and above all with its online mode. In fact, it is no coincidence that this chapter, originally published on PS3 and Xbox 360, is about to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The game is about to land on the third consecutive generation of consoles: it is not a trivial matter.

We also emphasize that the announcement is only one confirmation of development of the next chapter, which was taken for granted by everyone. When there is a real reveal of GTA 6, perhaps with a trailer that actually shows the game, we are sure that the number of likes and views will be enormously over half a million.

Speaking of a possible announcement and the release date, Jason Schreier had his say: the reporter expects a “false announcement” within the year.