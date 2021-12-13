“There is a time for everything”: the tearful announcement in Dancing with the stars; what happened during yesterday’s live broadcast.

A crackling episode, that of dancing with the Stars aired yesterday, Saturday 11 December 2021. It was the second semifinal of this edition, during which the official finalists were declared. Lots of dances and lots of talent on the track, but also lots of emotions. Especially when one of the absolute protagonists of the program has let himself go to a tearful announcement.

In the clip that precedes the performance, the dancer hinted that this could be his latest edition. In saying these words he did not hold back the tears. Let’s find out the details.

The announcement in tears to Dancing with the stars: after 16 years do you leave the program?

“I have been of the opinion that probably for a few years already i did my time as a dancer in this program. After 16 years, it could be the last performance“. With these words, one of the columns of Dancing with the stars announces that this could be the last edition in which we will see it.

An announcement that saddened everyone, cast and spectators. Yes, because we are talking about Simone Di Pasquale, one of the most loved dancers of Milly Carlucci’s show. “I’d like to keep dancing my whole life, but that’s not possible. My connection to this program is total, I’d like to end with a flourish, with a final. Well, a win would be the best “. And the final was won by Simone Di Pasquale and Bianca Gascoigne, winning in the repechage against the others eliminated. Will they also manage to win this edition?

“There is a time for everything and you have to accept the changes.“, Explains Di Pasquale, unable to hold back the tears. Bianca was also moved, having become very attached to her partner. In the studio, the jury had only positive words for Simone, defined as one of the most important figures in Ballando, a great man as well as a great professional. Will his adventure on the show end with a first place? See you next Saturday to find out!