The announcement of a new Star Trek would have surprised even the cast of the film

Last week Paramount announced with great fanfare that it was finally moving forward with development on a new Star Trek. Of course, after a long uncertainty about it, this news surprised fans of the franchise as JJ Abrams promised that this new bet would have the return of the cast of the saga that started with the 2009 reboot.

However, although initially it seemed that everything was going well, a new report maintains that Paramount would have rushed with this announcement.

After all, according to The Hollywood Reporter, fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the confirmation of this new movie from star trek and “Most, if not all, of the teams of the main players in the franchise (…) did not know that an announcement for another film was cominglet alone that their clients would be promoting themselves as part of the deal, and they certainly didn’t know their clients would be shooting a movie this end of the year.”

Those “main franchise players” include Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and John Choin addition to Chris Pine. However, in the case of the actor behind Captain Kirk, the negotiations would have already been underway because his participation would be key to moving this project forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this situation would not prevent the making of the new film of star trek, but it could cause a budget increase since Paramount will have to negotiate with the actors after the announcement and without much advantage in this regard.

In fact, although Paramount intends to release the next film from star trek in December 2023, that would be a race against time because the script would still be in development and the budget for this production would not have been approved yet.