the Announcement of a New Vaccine arrives. Updates »ILMETEO.it

OMICRON VARIANT: the Announcement of a New Vaccine arrives. Updates

Comes the Announcement of a New Vaccine for the Omicron VARIANTThe eyes of the world are on the new variant of COVID, the Omicron, originating in South Africa and now rapidly expanding into Europe (and not only).
According to the first scientific sources, the new variant could escape vaccines (although this is not yet confirmed) and for this reason the company Moderna has announced that it will be able to produce an ad hoc one, on a large scale, by the beginning of next year.

This was stated by the chief of researchers of the US company, Paul Burton, as reported also by the newspaper Corriere della Sera:We must be confident, we learned a lot about COVID and how to deal with it, “he said emphasizing that it is a dangerous looking virus, but we now have many tools in our armory to fight it, so I’m optimistic.”
Burton explained that a better idea of ​​the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant will come in the next two weeks, but also that if a new vaccine, this could be mass produced by early 2022.

The problem would then be that of distribution as the company could take months before being able to send the new specific preparation against Omicron.

Recall that i mRNA vaccines, particularly Modern And Pfizer-BioNTech , have been built with technology that should allow for rapid modification. Even scientists from Pfizer they declared that they could adapt the current vaccine within 6 weeks and that they could ship the initial batches within 100 days in case of a variant that escape the current serum.

