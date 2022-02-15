the announcement of February 15 is not a game, here are the details – Nerd4.life

Yesterday we found out that Capcom was planning a ad dedicated to Resident Evil for today, February 15, 2022. Now, we found out that it wasn’t a game, but an update to the Portal site.

Resident Evil Portal is the site dedicated to the saga and, today, it has been updated with a new section: History. This is a segment of the site that allows you to rediscover some details on the lore of the first chapters of the saga and see some sketches and artwork dedicated to the games.

The Resident Evil mansion where it all began

For the moment, i games at the center of this section there are four: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, Resident Evil 0. The section of Portal dedicated to the history of the games of the saga will expand on February 22, 2022, probably with other games, starting from the fourth numbered chapter. It is possible that even then they are not all the missing ones but only a group.

This is not for sure the announcement that many were hoping for, we know it well, but it is still a small addition to the franchise that die-hard fans might appreciate. In any case, the rumors about Resident Evil 4 Remake are still hot, so we just have to wait for confirmation from Capcom.