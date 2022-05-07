The announcement of ‘GTA 6’ breaks a spectacular record of the video game industry on Twitter

we haven’t seen yet absolutely nothing of ‘GTA 6’. We can even say that Rockstar Games only made official that it is working on a new installment of the saga (the project has not even been baptized as ‘GTA 6’). Nevertheless, that brief announcement from the developer has already broken a record of real scandal. More specifically, that post about ‘GTA 6’ is already the video game tweet with the most “likes” in history on Twitter. there is nothing.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Even before the announcement

As indicated from Dexerto, ‘GTA 6’ was already viral even before that Rockstar announcement in February 2022 (top). And it is that, for 18 months, the game has been one of the most sought after on platforms such as Twitter or TikTok, with many users asking about hints or leaks. And then came that February 4 post. The same that, in a matter of a single hour, racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

If you are wondering where the bar is, you can see for yourself that, Right now, that Rockstar post has 599.5K likes on Twitter.. Well above the post that held the record so far. We talk about a tweet of PlayStation in which it was confirmed that a PS5 event was delayed. It happened in June 2020 and the message has 510.5 thousand “likes” right now.

Currently, third place is occupied by a post about ‘Splatoon 3’the long-awaited game for Nintendo Switch. And we are talking about a very recent tweet, since it is about the publication of April 22, 2022, which announced the release date of the game. Right now, that message has 364.4 thousand “likes” on Twitter. Finally, we ask you a question: Is ‘GTA 6’ the most anticipated game by you right now?. We will be delighted to read you.