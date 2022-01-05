the announcement of Jim Ryan – Nerd4.life

During Sony’s presentation of CES 2022, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan unveiled that PlayStation Tournaments will arrive on PS5 in 2022. This is a new version of the competition already available on PS4.

Originally announced in 2016 for PS4, PlayStation Tournaments is a set of events created in collaboration with ESL – the esports organizer – that allow players to play certain games in a competitive format, with the possibility of winning PlayStation prizes. The features have been expanded over time: support for games and formats for competitions has been increased.

Jim Ryan at CES 2022 presenting PlayStation Tournaments for PS5

Jim Ryan did not provide details on the new one PlayStation Tournaments for PS5, but it is credible that it will be an evolution of the one for PS4. In addition, in July, Sony had filed a patent for an online tournament integration feature for PS5, which would allow the PlayStation Network to generate groups, rather than requiring competitive tournament features to the games themselves. This could allow more games to join the PlayStation Tournaments.

Considering that PlayStation Tournaments will arrive on PS5 in 2022, we assume that over the next few months we will have the opportunity to find out more information.

