In the midst of the crisis that the Los Angeles Lakers are going through in the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James made an announcement on social media.

Perhaps he is part of the old school and modernity has led to that, but the type of announcement he made does not cease to disturb Lebron James after the problems of Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are in Play-In positions!

Until the game Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 1, the Los Angeles team lost 9 of the last 12 games and is only two and a half games away from falling to 11th position in the Western Conference. If this happens, LeBron and company would be out of the Play-In.

The crisis in the Los Angeles Lakers is such that even LeBron James had a bad game with 7 turnovers. The fans can’t take it anymore and decided whistle to the very ‘King’. However, Bron surprised with an unexpected announcement after the team’s problems.

Lebron James took the legacy of a basketball player beyond the courts and in his role as co-host of a television program he decided to make an important personal announcement in the middle of the crisis that the Lakers are going through.

The announcement of LeBron James after the problems in the Los Angeles Lakers

“We’re back!! Season 5 of ‘The Shop’ (The Shop). Conversations continue March 4 on Uninterrupted’s YouTube.was the announcement of LeBron James after the problems of the Los Angeles Lakers to warn his followers on Instagram that his talk show returns once again.