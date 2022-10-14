The announcement of more medicine places is “rain pours” for the medical profession

The draft General Budgets for 2023 has brought to the fore the problems of training doctors in Spanish universities, which in recent weeks has already captured the interest of the Medical Profession Forum.

The item of 50 million euros announced for this purpose by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, will be used so that universities can increase the number of Medicine places for the first year by 1,000. An announcement that has not sat well with the medical profession, which she does not believe is the solution.

Gabriel of the Well.

In an interview with MEDICAL GAZETTE, Gabriel del Pozo, general secretary of the State Confederation of Medical Unions, reaffirms the position expressed by the Forum just a few days ago andRemember the deficit of 3,800 Medicine professors which includes the report from the beginning of the year published by the National Conference of Deans of Medicine. “We are concerned about the increase in Medicine vacancies in the faculties due to the deficit of teaching staff that is dragging on,” he says.

The spokesperson underlines that “it seems ineffective to increase the educational offer in Medicine if there is not enough teaching staff to certify a quality education. Creating faculties that do not justify the academic and health criteria or increasing the number of students if we do not increase that number is not feasible”. “We are doing poorly, because we are not going to be able to maintain quality in that teaching,” he remarks.

Along with the shortage of professors, Del Pozo recalls that faculties have more and more professors who are not doctors, “but biologists, veterinarians… non-medical professors.” “How can teaching be increased if we don’t have anyone to teach it?” He asks himself, ending by stating that “in the end it’s not a matter of quantity, but of quantity with quality”.

Funnel in access to the FSE

The CESM spokesman does not overlook the risk of generating a funnel in subsequent access to specialized health training places. Squares that, on the other hand, cannot be improvised either.

“This has to be linear, they are communicating vessels. If we are training Medicine degrees it is because we need doctors. If we need specialists to be able to work in the public system, we must have the same pull, at least, between graduates and those who enter. It is necessary to be able to offer the places of specialty, if it is not like that, we are going badly ”, he details.

“This measure does not cover the hole in the pipe, because doctors are not made like churros” Gabriel of the Wellgeneral secretary of CESM

If it is not resolved, adds Del Pozo, “we created that situation that we had with 30,000 doctors who were in some bags when 600 MIR places were offered for 30,000 who showed up,” he alludes in relation to the mesto problem. A lack of coordination, moreover, that has a clear impact, because it “degrades the system”, according to his vision.

In any case, the CESM spokesman stresses that at this time the main burden or concern has to do with the shortage of doctors, who in any case will not be on the streets for more than a decade. “This measure does not cover the hole in the pipe, because doctors are not made like churros. We need teachers who can ‘prepare the dough’ and that’s what there isn’t. We also have a problem with the MIR training, with the tutors, because they are not taken care of”, complaint. “Quantity alone without quality is useless,” she concludes.

Aneca Earrings

From the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM), which in the coming weeks is holding an assembly to renew its board of directors, the publication of the new criteria of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) is closely followed for teacher training.

According to his vision, which Álex Boada, Vice President of External Affairs of CEEM, explains to the MEDICAL GAZETTE, the lack of professors is one of the problems that is aggravated by the creation of new faculties. “We are waiting to see these criteria and if they imply an improvement in the faculties”, he points out.

“We are fighting for a single listing system for access to the Medicine Degree” Alex BoadaVice President of CEEM

Boada explains that he participated at the beginning of the week in a meeting of the Working Group of the Ministry of Universities in which these issues were addressed, together with technicians from the ministry and representation of rectors and deans of Medicine, among others.

“It was about commenting on several points about changes to the entrance to the University. We are fighting for a single listing system, for real equality in access to medical studiesand another of the issues that we wanted to raise was access to the Degree, the places of access to Medicine through the Ebau, and also to normalize the places that exist in access to specialized health training”, he specifies.

In this meeting, he stresses, everyone agreed on several points. Perhaps the main one is that “any type of position that is created must have minimum requirements”. Something difficult, on the other hand, in a context like the current one. “These are training requirements, hospital infrastructure, saturation of the centers, some minimum items that are no longer being met,” they warn.

Two examples of mismatch

The CEEM spokesman cites as an example the situation at the University of Córdoba, whose students, given its hospital infrastructure, also access hospitals in Jaen. “If it is implanted in Jaen, we will have to see what happens to these students, if more than one student per doctor has to go, if they have to fight for the hospital,” he warns.

Another example occurs in the Valencian Community, where the Jaume I University also has to share with the CEU Cardenal Herrera Faculty of Medicine for an internship. “This is what happens when these places are increased without considering the impact on the SNS,” he says.

“The increase in MIR places must be done according to the capacity of the health system structures to admit residents and according to demographic needs” Alex BoadaVice President of CEEM

The student spokesperson criticizes the way of proceeding to solve these situations. “There is a tendency to associate that, if we are going to have a shortage of doctors in five or ten years, as is being announced, it is to train more doctors and open more places,” he indicates. In this sense, Borrás admits that “Increasing these places by 10 or 15 percent has media appealbut the main difficulty is that to access the SNS we have to go through the FSE”.

The students also warn of the risk of increasing the ‘funnel’ in the passage to specialized health training, but they do not ask for a systematic increase in MIR places either. “It has to be done based on the capacity of the health system structures to admit residents and based on demographic needs,” he says.

For this reason, and in line with the historical discourse of this group, they demand interministerial coordination between Universities, Health and Finance to finance these newly created places. “It is essential to ensure that those who take the EBAU test and aspire to study Medicine can access the degree, then become residents and finally work in the National Health System, to avoid the exodus of professionals.”, he concludes.

