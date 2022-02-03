the announcement of some Australian researchers

The announcement – “Since 1999 we have been investigating several 18th century wrecks in an area of ​​two square miles (3.7 square km) where we believe the Endeavor sank,” explained Kevin Sumption, director of the Australian National Maritime Museum.

“On the basis of archival documents and archaeological evidence I am convinced that it is the Endeavor, – he added. – And I am satisfied that this is the last resting place of one of the most important ships in Australian maritime history. The last ones. pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this announcement. “

“It is an important historical moment, as the role of this ship in exploration, astronomy and science affects not only Australia, but also New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” concluded Sumption.

But there are those who hold back the enthusiasm – The Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project has pointed out that it is too early to draw this conclusion. Not only that: the director of the project, DK Abbass, said in a statement that the announcement constitutes a “breach of contract”, adding that “the results will be based on an adequate scientific process and not on Australian emotions or politics”.

For her part, a spokesperson for the Australian National Maritime Museum commented that Abbass has “the right to have her own opinion on the large amount of evidence accumulated.” Furthermore, the museum believes that the announcement does not violate any contracts.