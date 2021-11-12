the announcement of the renewal of Pioli is imminent

“I am in full harmony with the club, we have found a great synergy in working together. There is the will on both sides to continue working together.” Words spoken by Stefano Pioli shortly after the presentation of the 2021 Liedholm Prize to the Rossoneri coach himself, having distinguished himself in recent months for his brilliant results on the pitch and for the value of his person in life.

Key man

It is certainly not a casual appreciation: the Parma coach is the key man in the rebirth of Milan because he was able to reunite the Rossoneri group under his management, resulting in a formation that plays high-level football, ready to aspire to ever more important goals. The numbers are on his side: never in history, for example, had AC Milan started so strong in the league. And the beauty is that no one, in the parts of the AC Milan world, intends to settle on the current – and ultimately not very profitable – laurels.

The numbers of the renewal

The reward for all this work will come, sooner or later, also from the field, but for now Pioli will have to ‘be satisfied’ – so to speak – with renewal. In fact, the signing of the Emilian coach on the new contract that will bind him to Milan for is imminent two more seasons plus the option for a third, with practically doubled salary (from the current 2 million euros to approx 3.5 plus bonuses that are also quite full-bodied that it will perceive). Basically everything more than deserved.