the announcement of the renewal postponed, but there is no problem

Paulo Dybala in no hurry, it seems. He has much more: he has talent, a spirit of sacrifice, availability, desire to win, desire to write Juventus history. But no hurry. If anything, it has respect. Specifically: he has respect for Juventus and the vicissitudes in which the company is involved and therefore does not make it a worry, let alone a case to be fed to the sound of controversy, if the formalization of his contract has now become a matter of eternal waiting and endless postponements.

Joya … infinite

There is something almost comic and paradoxical, if you think about it. The practices have been going on for almost two years now: first the confrontation, then the strategies and tactics, finally the agreement and bureaucratic expectations. The essence is that the player will technically expire in six months and yet he has not yet formally renewed with the Juventus. At the end of the victory (complete with goals) on Sunday evening at Stadium against the Genoa, Dybala showed calm and foresight. “Society at this moment has other things to talk about and to solve. So my renewal can now wait, it’s more important to think about what’s happening “. It is useless to dwell on what the “Other things to talk about and to solve”: searches, wiretapping, inquiries, accusations. A legal mix that adds up – sportingly speaking – to a position in the standings that it is not known whether it is further from the first place or from the expectations of the pre-season. And therefore, given the general context, despite the agreements providing for an announcement by November, at the latest in early December, Dybala understood the situation and took a step back. You want, precisely, because he fully grasped the meaning of Massimiliano’s speech a week ago Merry to the group: Juventus gave us so much, now it’s time to give back. You want it because he knows that really, except for twists that are definitely unthinkable at the moment, his stay at Juventus is to be considered practically established.