“The announcement of the second Alfa Romeo driver on Tuesday”

One piece is still missing to complete the starting grid for the next Formula 1 season.

The last seat left free, in fact, is that of Alfa Romeo Sauber and the name of the driver who will join Valtteri Bottas in 2022 is not yet known. Last Sunday’s Mexican GP it seems very unlikely that the Italian will be reconfirmed with the Hinwill team.

Once the opportunity for Andretti’s purchase of the team, which would have involved Colton Herta’s arrival in Formula 1, has disappeared, Guanyu Zhou’s prices have returned to rise.

The Chinese driver, currently second in the Formula 2 standings with 36 points behind the championship leader Oscar Piastri when there are 6 races left to go to the end of the season, seemed to have been overtaken by the American, but the agreement vanished for reasons related to the direction of the team Zhou’s name is back in force.

Guanyu Zhou, Alpine F1 Team Test Driver Photo by: Alpine

During an interview with Canal + on the Twitch platform, Fred Vasseur has not yet revealed who will be Bottas’ teammate, but said that the announcement will be made immediately after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

“We are at the last formalities, but the decision will be communicated on Tuesday after the Brazilian Grand Prix,” Vasseur replied to the specific question posed by Julien Fébreau.

The team principal of the Swiss team then immediately extinguished any illusion of being able to see Théo Pourchaire in F1 as early as next year. The transalpine talent, currently fifth in the standings in his debut season in Formula 2, will spend next season running an intense test program.

“I want Théo to have all the tools to get to Formula 1. We are currently thinking about an important test program to prepare him well”.

“The goal of every driver’s life is to get to F1. The problem is that this is not an end in itself because you have to do well during your career and often these two projects don’t go hand in hand. Lewis Hamilton spent two seasons in Formula Renault, two in F3 and one in F2. He could have finished first in F1, but he made the right choices at the time ”.