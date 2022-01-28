the announcement that displaces Juventus and Inter

Uncontainable enthusiasm at Juventus for the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, but the announcement about Dybala’s future scares the bianconeri

Dusan Vlahovic arrived in Turin and the enthusiasm that reigns at J Medical is definitely irrepressible. The Serbian, after having undergone medical examinations, will sign the contract that will bind him to his new club.

Juventus, therefore, on the one hand thinks about how to best face this second part of the season by grabbing one of the best strikers currently in Serie A. On the other hand, however, it also thinks about the situation linked to Paulo Dybala.

The speech for the renewal of the contract is currently frozen, everything has been postponed to the next few weeks but the intention of the Juventus club is clear. The salaries must not be excessively high and the demands of the Argentine must therefore be reformulated. Furthermore, the arrival of Vlahovic further changes the cards on the table and the announcement arrived today displaces the company Juventus. But with it also Inter in return.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Juventus transfer market, the announcement on the future of Dybala also displaces Inter

Dusan Vlahovic is in Turin and, in addition to the overall operation of 75 million euros, will receive a salary of 7 million euros plus bonuses. A little less than the request made a few months ago by Dybala to the Juventus club. Request rejected for the sake of financial situation. Now, however, in addition to the arrival of the Serbian and the possible departure of Morata with the direction of Barcelona, ​​the renewal of the Argentine’s contract is increasingly in the balance.

READ ALSO >>> The Juventus video that is making the fans celebrate

The announcement made on ‘Radio Radio’ by Ilario Di Giovambattista launches an indiscretion that concerns Juventus but also Inter, in which Marotta seems to be serious about scoring two strikes in attack for June. The journalist in fact declared: “It appears to me that Paulo Dybala is direct towards Milan to zero to form a pair of attack with Scamacca at Inter. At that point, therefore, Inter would sell Lautaro Martinez because they can’t keep them all. Our experts understand that there has been a very hard clash between Dybala’s agents and Juventus. In addition to Inter, also pay attention to Liverpool ”.