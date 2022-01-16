the announcement to all customers

New strategy for Tim in view of the new year. The operator will in fact force users to change: an epochal turning point for the provider.

Tim as always it is one of the most active telephone operators on the market, making it one of the leaders in the telephony sector together with Vodafone And WindTRE. In fact, the Italian provider is now ready to renew itself, deciding to abandon the most obsolete technologies. The latest decision will force users to change. So let’s see what it is.

During this new year Tim has tons of arrows in its bow, with the Italian provider trying to impose the latest technology on all of its customers. In fact, the operator will develop his already available technology in an ever more constant way 5G. So all customers will need to have the latest generation network, with everyone still owning one 3G network that they will have to change the SIM, given that the latter will be discontinued.

TIM, immediate change of SIM for customers: all the information

In these days TIM is sending all users the first signs of change. In fact, the provider has sent a communication to all users who own one SIM with less than 128k. These are invited to replace the SIM in one of the operator’s official stores. In addition, the cost of changing the phone card is 15 euros.

The manager’s goal is to ensure that everyone can browse with connections to 4G or 5G. The cost for changing the SIM will be reimbursed in the form of crresidual edition. Furthermore, customers interested in this provision will be able to enjoy free and unlimited consumption for voice calls for one month. As mentioned, however, the change of card will be mandatory for all those who own one less than 128k.

Furthermore, a stop is foreseen for all subscribers who decide not to regulate their position. In fact, these will receive a block of consumption by their own TIM. The Italian operator will thus discontinue i network services starting next April. We also remind you that no replacement of the SIM for all those customers who already have cards with a capacity equal to or greater than 128k.