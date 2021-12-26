the annual Forbes ranking

As every year, Forbes, writes the Top 5 of the highest paid models in the world. It is not enough to be beautiful and slender, but it is necessary to have personality, to be able to influence the masses as not only mannequins to dress, but working and powerful women and last, but not least, professionalism, which is one of the qualities that weighs more, as in any other sector: let’s find out all of them.

Kendall Jenner opens the list, with $ 22.5 Million: famous to the general public for the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, broadcast on AND!, the little girl of the house became a catwalk diva a few years after her debut in 2011. Currently the most requested model in the world, with her kilometer-long legs and the face of a doll, Jenner is a professional in the sector. Second is Karlie Kloss, with $ 13 million: started at just 15 years old but it is since 2011, with the collaboration with the well-known lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret which reached the peak of popularity, still maintaining today, great influence in the sector.

Chrissy Teigen ranks third with $ 11.5 million: started as a model in 2004, discovered by a photographer while working in a surf shop and from there it’s history. To date she is not only one of the highest paid models, but also the wife of singer John Legend. Also Rosie Huntington $ 11.5 Million, the splendid Top Model discovered in 2007, year after year has crossed the largest catwalks in the world. Fifth on the list is Cara Delevigne, with $ 10 Million: she started at 17 and soon won the Burberry Beauty campaign, but it was only the beginning of a brilliant career, collaborating with brands such as Blumarine, Versace, La Perla, Fendi and Chanel.

Highest paid models: out of the Top 5 the now old glories

Out of the Top 5, but models of great influence, much in demand, we find the wonderful Mother Nature, Gisele Bundchen, with $ 10 Million who started at just 14 and is now a living icon of the fashion world. Followed by sisters Hadid, Gigi and Bella, respectively with $ 9.5 and $ 8.5 million dollars. Gigi began her career at just two years old, discovered by fashion designer Paul Marciano, becoming the face of Baby Guess, while Bella, at 16, signed a contract with IMG Models and today it has about 30 fashion shows per season and the same number of advertising campaigns for the major luxury / Haute Couture brands. Finally the beautiful Joan Smalls, with $ 8.5 Million who began her bright career in fashion in 2007, debuting on the runways of Tory Burch.