The antagonist of the film has been found

The Mercenaries 4 sees important new entries

The expendables is one of the most interesting and curious sagas of recent years in the field of cinema with a really crazy idea behind Sylvester Stallone which then materialized into a rather successful brand that, after three chapters released between 2010 and 2014, met with an abrupt halt, at least until a few months ago. In fact, a new chapter of the series has been announced, which is currently in production, with Stallone and associates who are posting photos right and left directly from the set of the realization.

Loading... Advertisements

While we know that within de The Mercenaries 4 there will be some interesting new entries, here Deadline informs us of the presence of a specific actor who will embody the antagonist of the film. We are talking about Iko Uwais, Indonesian actor and martial artist, known for his participation in The Raid (2011), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Stuber – Assault Driver (2019) and Snake Eyes: GI Joe – Origins (2021). The character he plays is a “Former military officer turned arms dealer with his private army.” This last description seems really scary to us and portends a charismatic villain that we can’t wait to discover on the big screen.

The Mercenaries 4 is produced by Campbell Grobman Films, Millennium Films And Nu Boyana Film Studios directed by Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) and a cast consisting of Jason Statham in the role of Lee Christmas (which will soon also be the protagonist of a dedicated spin-off), Dolph Lundgren in the part of Gunner Jensen, Sylvester Stallone that embodies Barney Ross, Andy Garcia (CIA agent), Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and many more. We don’t really know when the film should hit theaters but we can’t wait to find out.

Read also The Mercenaries: Sylvester Stallone has announced his farewell to the saga [VIDEO]