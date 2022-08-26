The Antena 3 cinema doubles the share of ‘Blanca’, which continues to drop and marks a minimum on Telecinco

The day of this 25 August was again marked by very few audiences in the prime time of the general networks. As happened the previous week, none of the offers reached a million viewers, although on this occasion the Antena 3 cinema stood out ahead of La 1.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, Safe, on Antena 3, was the most watched of the night. A film with Jason Statham and Catherine Chan that brought together 906,000 viewers and 12% fee.

This chain also achieved the 7 most viewed broadcasts of the day; The program with the highest audience was Antenna 3 News 2, what do you get 1,839,000 viewers on average and the 22.3% screen share. Pass wordfor its part, is the most watched non-informative program, with a huge 25.7% audience share and 1,831,000 viewers on average.

On Telecinco, the series White continued to lose steam and mark minimum with 564,000 viewers and 6% audience share. That represents a loss of 1,4 points and 117,000 spectators compared to the previous Thursday. Since its premiere, the series has lost almost half of its viewers, since it started with an 11.8% share and 1,090,000 viewers.

The series didn’t fare much better. Small Coincidences, from laSexta, which ended the season with two new episodes. The first gets 352,000 viewers and 3.8%, and the second, 249,000 followers and 4% screen share.

La 1 opted for the movie for its prime time Compulsive cheaters, an American comedy that gets 752,000 viewers and 7.9%. Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Alex Sharp lead the cast of this 2019 film. In Cuatro, The Bourne Affair first part of the trilogy starring Matt Damon, It does not do badly with 477,000 viewers and 6.6%.

La 2 closes prime time with The Bastards of Pizzofalcone got a 3.3% share and 268,000 viewers with its double installment.

