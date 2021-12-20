The “anti-5G” bracelets sold online … are radioactive

Among the many nonsense for sale online for the boccaloni on duty, there are “anti-5g” bracelets. In 2020 the sale of this type of bracelets, together with the inevitable “anti Covid-19 healing bracelets”, had been blocked in Italy by the Competition and Market Authority, but there are channels that continue to play with ignorance of people and sell products that are not only useless but also harmful.

It was recently discovered that necklaces and other accessories that are supposed to “protect” from 5G networks are radioactive. The BBC reports explaining that the Dutch Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority (ANVS) has warned users of ten products of this type, highlighting that they emit harmful ionizing radiation. People are advised not to use these products, as they can cause long-term harm.

Among the products reported as dangerous there are: an “energy armor”, a sleeping mask, bracelets and necklaces. Among the products reported as dangerous there is also a bracelet for children, called “Magnetix Wellness”.

“Do not wear them, store them somewhere safe and await the instructions for returning them”, reports the ANVS. “The seller in the Netherlands is aware that the ANVS has indicated that the sale is prohibited and must immediately stop it, informing users of the problem.” A complete list of all products (complete with photos) so far identified as radioactive is available on the ANVS website.