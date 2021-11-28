The anti Covid bubble ‘explodes’ in Lake Louise, now there is a risk

Lake Louise, we have a problem.

The World Cup, already affected by the cancellation of two of the three speed races scheduled this weekend in the Canadian town, with today’s super-g officially skipped already in the early morning due to too much snow that continues to fall in Alberta, risks seeing its anti Covid bubble burst.

Markus Waldner, the great head of the FIS as regards the male sector, raised the alarm when interviewed by the Austrian TV ORF: “The PCR tests carried out on Saturday evening, routinely following the established protocol, indicated a dozen positive people, immediately isolated during the night, with contact tracing and so on “. The US national team would be the one most affected by Covid cases.

A big problem, given that in the next few hours the white circus has to move to Colorado, for the “new” four days of Beaver Creek (which will recover the descent canceled last Friday in Lake Louise), starting on Wednesday with the only test in program. Given the restrictions on entry to the States, Waldner is very worried. “Probably we will have to do a new PCR test today before we can fly from Calgary to Vail. Canceling the Beaver Creek stop? Everything is possible in this moment ”, concluded the South Tyrolean.