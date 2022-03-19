The anti Covid generic drug arrives, the announcement

As many as 35 pharmaceutical companies around the world are engaged in the production of new generic anti Covid drugs, alternatives to the Pfizer pill. This was announced on Thursday 17 March 2022 by the United Nations Medicines Patent Pool. The goal is to market a valid but more sustainable antiviral treatment, especially for low-income countries, so that the treatment can reach the whole world, even to those who would otherwise be excluded.

The production of anti Covid generic drugs is underway: what the agreement provides

The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that agreements signed with 35 companies should help make available to more than half of the world’s population the Pfizer’s antiviral nirmatrelvir (also known as Paxlovoid, here how it works and to whom it can be given).

The drug manufacturers involved are a dozen and are scattered throughout Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The agreement provides for the start of processing of the raw materials of which the Pfizer pill is composed, and then proceed with the marketing of the same (generic).

“This will make a huge difference.” said Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool, who later admitted that the availability of the Pfizer drug in some of the world’s poorest countries is particularly critical. These are the same states that, often with a low per capita income and a high poverty line, received vaccines last and, for this reason, have fallen far behind with the vaccination campaign (here is the list of the most penalized countries). Therefore, have access to anti Covid treatmentin the treatment of the disease and in the fight against the pandemic, will be absolutely essential to prevent further deaths.

Pfizer will not receive royalties from the sale of the drug by generic companies as long as the pandemic continues to be classified as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. None of the other companies that make Covid vaccines have so far agreed to work together to allow other manufacturers to do the same with their doses.

To not miss the latest news and receive our best content, subscribe for free to the QuiFinanza Telegram channel: just click here.

Generic anti Covid drugs: when will they be available

According to the spokesperson for the UN medicine pool, some of the companies that are busy marketing anti-Covid generics may be ready to submit their drugs for regulatory approval by the end of the year, with some supplies available. as early as 2023.

It was found that Pfizer’s pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 90% of cases in people at risk of developing severe Covid. It is also thought to be effective against the Omicron variant (which has mutated and now presents with these new symptoms) because it does not target the Coronavirus spike protein, from where the most troubling mutations develop.

Many health experts welcomed the agreement but pointed out early on inconsistencies. For example, some of the countries most affected by the virus, such as Brazil, are excluded from the agreement. According to what is expected in black and white, in fact, it seems that Brazilian companies will be able to produce the Pfizer pill, while the generic version will not be available for sale on the territory.