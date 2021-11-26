The anti Covid Merck pill is only 30% effective – Chronicle

Rome, November 26, 2021 – La anti Covid pill Lagevrio is less effective than previously thought. The latest updated data from the MOVe-OUT study says the antiviral drug Molnupiravir produced by Merck (MSD in Europe) reduces 30% risk of hospitalization or death. The preliminary phase 3 studies (with partial results), on the other hand, showed a halving of the risk (48%). This was announced by the pharmaceutical company Msd which provided the update of the study now that the data of all the data are available participants enroll in the study (1433).

In this population, the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from 9.7% calculated in the placebo group (68/699) to 6.8% (48/709) in the molnupiravir group, for an absolute reduction in the risk of 3.0% and a relative risk reduction of 30%. 9 deaths were reported in the placebo group, one in the molnupiravir group. The data from the interim analysis on a sample of 775 patients volunteers instead showed a reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from 14.1% (53/377) in the placebo group to 7.3% (28/385) in the molnupiravir group, for an absolute risk reduction of 6.8% and a relative risk reduction of 48%.









Use of Merck has already been approved in UK while in the EU the verdict of the European Medicines Agency is awaited (Ema) which will be pronounced within a few “weeks” (it has already given a positive opinion in case of emergency). “The EMA will evaluate the risks and benefits of Lagevrio in a short time and could issue an opinion within weeks if the data presented is sufficiently robust and complete to demonstrate the efficacy, safety and quality of the medicine”.

