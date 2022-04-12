The anti Covid pills arrive at the pharmacy, the family doctor’s prescription will suffice

Listen to the audio version of the article

Very soon, the Italians who risk ending up in hospital due to Covid will be able to treat themselves easily with one of the antivirals available today without the bureaucracy and complications that have so far effectively blocked their use: in fact, the prescription of their family doctor and the box of pills can be retrieved immediately afterwards in the pharmacy next to the house. Until now, after reporting from your doctor, you had to get a prescription from the hospital specialist and then get the therapy from the referral center. A bureaucracy that has held back the use of a few thousand treatments compared to 800 thousand doses booked by Italy also because these antivirals must be taken within 5 days.

Easier to get Covid therapy

The great simplification that should already be decided today by theItalian drug agency when the technical scientific commission will meet. This is a revolution that can mark a change of course in the fight against Covid and a return to a more “ordinary” management of the health emergency. Already in recent days the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he had foreshadowed: “Now that we have more doses available, we want to allow general practitioners to prescribe them to facilitate more widespread access.” Today, therefore, the green light of the AIFA is awaited, which in addition to authorizing the prescription of the family doctor will allow those who are infected to obtain, upon presentation of the prescription, the therapy directly in the pharmacy without more complications.

The antivirals for which the simplifications are triggered

The novelty that simplifies the prescription and availability of drugs will concern in particular two oral antivirals (pills): the Paxlovid Pfizer – which would be 90% effective in avoiding severe forms – and the Molnupiravir by Msd. Two therapies indicated for mildly to moderate ill patients who are not hospitalized but who have specific risk factors for severe Covi. In particular, according to what has already been established by the AIFA, the risk factors for serious disease include: active cancer, chronic renal failure, severe bronchopneumopathy, primary or acquired immunodeficiency, obesity, severe cardiovascular disease (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy), uncompensated diabetes mellitus. The duration of the treatment should not exceed 5 days

The time factor is crucial

The peculiarity of these antiviral drugs is that to work they must be taken quickly: within 3-5 days at the latest from the onset of symptoms. Until now, however, according to the procedure studied since their arrival in Italy in recent months, they could only be prescribed by hospital specialists on the recommendation of the family doctor and distributed only in hospital pharmacies, identified as reference centers. A complicated procedure that has practically held back its use: Italy has in fact so far booked 600 thousand doses of Paxlovid, but since the beginning of February only 6822 have been prescribed. In the same vein, Molnupiravir: only 16,732 treatments in almost 100 days out of 200 thousand doses.