The anti-electric front has a leader: Stellantis’ # 1 Carlos Tavares, again on the attack of “external pressures” to accelerate the transition to EVs. Actually placing himself at the head of a front that is confronted with the head of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, who is instead in favor of a quick conversion.

The front … / “Cars 50% more expensive and jobs at risk”

The Portuguese manager has raised the bar again compared to the attacks already launched in May. Arguing that forcing a rapid transition to electric potentially threatens the jobs. And it even puts at risk even the vehicle quality, as manufacturers struggle to manage the higher costs of building electric vehicles. Governments and investors want automakers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, Tavares added during an event organized by Reuters. But the costs, according to him, are “over the limits”Of what the auto industry can support. “What has been decided is to impose on the automotive industry an electrification that entails 50% additional costs compared to a conventional vehicle“, he has declared. “There is no way to pass on 50% of the additional costs to the final consumer, because most of the middle class will not be able to pay“.

“The quality of the cars is also at stake”

Car manufacturers may apply higher prices And sell fewer cars, or accept lower profit margins, Tavares argues again. But shaking the specter of the massive staff cuts to which both paths would lead. Union leaders in Europe and North America have warned that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost. Bottom line: Manufacturers need time to test and ensure that the new technology works. Accelerate the transition to electric “it will only be counterproductive. It will lead to quality problems. It will lead to all kinds of problems“, Tavares declares. “In the next five years we will have to digest a 10% increase in productivity per year… in an industry used to improving by 2-3%. The future will tell us who will be able to digest this and who will fail, we are putting the industry to the limitsthe”. Governments, according to him, should shift the focus of climate policy towards “cleaning” the energy sector and developing charging networks for electric cars.

IN OUR OPINION. Tavares is a successful manager and his words must be carefully considered. Even if his thinking is exactly the opposite of what his colleague Diess, head of the Volkswagen giant, says. We find it amazing, however, that it is said that with the electric there is the risk of producing poor quality cars. Why never? There competition, starting with Renault’s cousins, says that as early as 2024 with the new electric R5 it will be able to balance the cost between electric and thermal. Without lowering the quality. We will see who is right.