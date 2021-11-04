The anti-fascist “license” does not pass

It was approved with 25 yes, 2 no and 40 not participating in the vote, or the whole center-right the motion of the Democratic Party, (lacking in the “anti-fascist license”), calling for the condemnation of fascism and the dissolution of Forza Nuova, which arrived in classroom 3 weeks after the assault on the national headquarters of the CGIL in Rome by far-right exponents during the march against the Green pass.

A pivotal point is lost in the motion, namely the request to the President of the Region to “make sure that all the meetings that take place in the institutional offices of the Lombardy Region provide that the organizers undertake in writing to recognize and respect the principles, rules and values ​​of the Constitution Italian, republican and anti-fascist ». Last night’s debate heated the minds of the councilors and reached its climax in the “lesson” of the regional councilor for Culture Stefano Bruno Galli who recalled how “the dissolution of Forza Nuova, according to the Scelba law, provides that the judiciary must first ascertain, through an investigation, if there are the reasons to talk about the reconstitution of the fascist party and eventually refer the question to the Minister of the Interior and then to the Council of Ministers ”. The Democratic Party’s motion also proposes an amendment to the regional statute “so that any organization that has among its aims the incitement to discrimination or violence for racial, ethnic, gender, national or religious reasons is prohibited”.

“Forza Italia has anti-fascist values ​​in its foundations, these principles are in our DNA. For this reason – explains the group leader Gianluca Comazzi – we do not lend ourselves to facade operations which, in conjunction with every election, are used in an instrumental way. Bending issues seril’antifascismo and the defense of constitutional rights for ridiculous political games is disrespectful of institutions and citizens.

The “biparisan” motion of the League was approved with 52 votes (5Stelle abstentions and 7 Pd councilors), the first signatory was the group leader Roberto Anelli, who condemned all extremisms, right and left. The text invites us «to equally condemn every act of violence committed in recent years by political forces of all backgrounds, from the extreme right as well as from the extreme left; to express a clear judgment about the irreconcilability of all subversive realities with the values ​​of natural law, of the Italian Constitution; to express the right to peacefully express opinions, whatever they may be “.

“We decided not to vote on the PD’s motion and to reject that pentastellata because they were instrumental: no party can claim the right to dissolve another; it would not only be unconstitutional, but even dangerous for the freedom of expression ”, explains deputy group leader Andrea Monti.

Rejected with 43 votes against and 24 in favor, the motion of the 5 Stars for the promulgation of an ethical and behavioral code “which has as its purpose the setting aside of all extremism attributable to fascism and the fascist regime in the Lombard institutional spaces”. Laughter when the commissioner Bruno Galli, who said he was “embarrassed”, highlighted the grammatical errors in the motion of the grillini: two wrong subjunctives and the expression “totalitarian regime” corrected by the professor.