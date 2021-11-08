The anti-inflammatory diet to combat endometriosis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Inflammation is characterized by processes through which the body defends itself from harmful conditions that attack our body and can be chronic as in certain pathologies or temporary. It is very important, in addition to the therapy that is followed in pathologies such asendometriosis, the Ulcerative colitis, the Crohn’s disease, combine a correct and targeted diet to lower the levels of inflammation of our body. We talk about it with Barbara Esposito Vulgo Gigante, Nutritionist Biologist Specialized in Quick Weight Loss. The system he devised allows you to quickly identify the patient’s characteristics in order to create an effective menu to obtain the desired result and find the best and fastest method to lose weight and stay healthy, without ever going hungry.

Chronic inflammation, caused by various pathologies, contributes to increasing the sense of intestinal swelling.

What do we mean when we talk about proper nutrition against certain pathogens or to improve intestinal symptoms of certain pathologies?

“When we talk about a correct diet in certain pathologies, it means choosing a diet that will contribute significantly to the reduction of pain and, above all, inflammation. The goal of the diet plan is, in fact, that of improve the insulin response and the overall symptomatology of disorders such as endometriosis, through the combination of anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and low-hormone-rich foods, known to be the fuel that advances the disease ».

Can you tell us the best foods to include in our diet?

“In particular, the foods whose consumption is to be preferred during the day are: vegetables (preferably in season) which contain a lot of fibers and have antioxidant properties; Whole grains (preferably gluten-free), as they lower the glycemic peak and contain fiber; legumes which contain proteins and carbohydrates and do not contain gluten; fruit, rich in vitamins and fiber; oil seeds, blue fish And dried fruit for their high content of Omega 3 (with powerful anti-inflammatory effect) and iron ».

What about the foods to stay away from?

“The foods to be eliminated from our daily diet are: meat, in particular red meat, instead, white meat of controlled origin and breeding should be preferred; dairy products, due to the presence of casein and lactose; industrial foods, such as snacks, chips, bars, biscuits, sugary drinks, packaged products; alcohol and coffee; products containing soy (soy sauce, tofu, seitan ..) for their phytoestrogen content; saturated fats; white sugar, sweets, white flours and refined baked goods; oats and rye for their high estrogen content ».

There are mistakes that are commonly made by those who do not want to rely on a nutrition expert such as consuming a dessert, or fruit after meals.

Why is a healthy and targeted diet so important in certain pathologies?

«Each protocol applied for the various pathologies is of fundamental importance as a specific diet aims to alleviate the symptoms associated with the various pathologies and to lower the levels of inflammation which, very often, are high. Particularly chronic inflammation, caused by various pathologies, contributes to increasing the sense of intestinal swelling, which is why I often advise my patients to hydrate themselves properly and to use lactic ferments which, being quite resistant to digestive action, when taken by mouth and on an empty stomach have the ability to reach the intestine intact, where they can reproduce, improving Health”.

How important is it to go to a specialist to have your own tailor-made diet?

«Go to a specialist to receive a personalized meal plan it is the first step to improve the state of health, first of all, and also of what concerns the external side. Also because there are mistakes that are commonly made by those who do not want to rely on a nutrition expert such as for example consume a dessert, or fruit after meals“.

Why is it wrong to eat dessert after a meal?

“The reason is simple: the sugars present in a dessert immediately engage the liver which already has its job in digesting more complex substances. The advice, in fact, is that of eat sugars between meals, be it sweets or fruit. Fruit for different reasons, because being made mainly of water, mineral salts and sugars, it begins to ferment in the belly but awaits its “turn” for digestion. In fact, it will be the last of all foods. For this reason many people begin to feel a particular heavy stomach when we eat fruit after a large meal ».

What guidelines to follow, then, to eat as much as possible in a healthy and balanced way?

“Let’s say that the secret is to know how to balance meals well, prefer cooking methods that do not involve frying or smoking, to consume raw oil, rreduce the consumption of salt and sugar, favoring the spices, without, however, ever giving up on taste! In fact, in my books I propose exquisite recipes that I also safely insert in my patients’ food plans, from sweet to savory, without letting them lack for anything! ».

