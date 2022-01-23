The anti Merkel 20 years later takes the CDU. Angela snubs Merz and refuses the invitation to dinner

Berlin. At the Hamburg congress in December 2018, when Angela Merkel left the reins of the party to devote herself only to the care of the government, Friedrich Merz took 39% of the votes but in the end it was Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Akk) who won the presidency of the CDU. Not even at the congress of January 2021 Friedrich Merz managed to impose himself, although on that occasion he snatched a more solid 47% of the delegates against the 53% who preferred Armin Laschet. Yesterday the music changed: the 34th congress of the CDU elected the lawyer Merz as its new president with 94.6% of the votes.

It took 20 years but Merkel’s historic antagonist (Anegla absent, even declined an invitation to dinner last night) made it: at 66, Merz is called to renew the CDU, to shake off the heavy defeat at legislative remedies by Laschet, also a man of the Merkel team, and to work to restore the party to the government in the autumn of 2025. Man, Catholic, Rhenish, successful professional with two private jets, elegantly cut clothes and father of three children, Merz embodies the old CDU of Helmut Kohl, the very party that 22 years ago a woman from East Germany, Protestant, divorced, childless and badly dressed, climbed up by surprise by first giving the nod to the chancellor of reunification and two years later by snatching the chair of the group leader to the then 44-year-old Merz. Three years later, she became chancellor, an armchair she held for 16 years, ringing electoral victories in a chain; instead he put aside his political passion to pursue a career in the private sector.

After the sunset, he is back, and today political music is destined to change. Because if Merkel was a centrist inclined to govern with the Social Democrats, Merz is an old-school conservative: pro-European, but not to the point of sharing the debt with spendthrift countries like Italy, and Atlanticist to the core. Since Merz took four decades of unpaid leave from active politics, Germany has changed a lot, becoming in many ways a more normal country, in which there is a robust group of sovereignists in Parliament and whose government is based on the coalition of three different parties: few by Italian standards, many by German ones. In these twenty years the Federal Republic has changed and the CDU has not been able to keep up, dragged forward in the elections not for its own merits but by the unrivaled popularity of Merkel, the most loved political figure ever in the country.

This is why, before dictating a new line to move the CDU away from the center of the field and bring it back to moderate positions, Merz must modernize the party, hiring more young people and more women, without forgetting to give cohesion to the German white whale made up of social, centrist currents. and conservatives. In front of the congress, Merz took the first step by lashing the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz whom he accused of inaction. The next target is the regional in Saarland in March: the political marathon of the anti-Merkel lawyer has just begun.