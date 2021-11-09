The anti-pollution additive for diesel becomes unavailable because it costs too much to produce. The transporters ask for help

It is not just diesel that disturbs the sleep of road hauliers (+ 28% in one year), there is also the diesel additive. Known as Adblue this is a mixture of water and urea which, added to diesel, significantly reduces nitrogen emissions. The problem is that the additive is becoming almost impossible to find and when it is found it costs a lot, the prices have doubled in a few weeks. The most modern trucks (euro 5 and euro 6) have a system that locks the ignition of the engine when the anti-pollution compound runs out. After all this provides the law, without additive, trucks cannot drive. The risk, however, is that now only the most obsolete and most polluting vehicles will be able to travel.

To produce urea you need nitrogen and hydrogen which is extracted from methane. But, like all fossil fuels, the price of methane has practically doubled in the last year. Under these conditions i costs incurred by the producers of Adblue they end up exceeding the revenues, unless they get their hands on the price lists. The only Italian producer of Adblue (but the property is Norwegian) is the Yara of Ravenna which has a market share of 60%. But last month the group decided to temporarily stop the plants since it produced at a loss. The same problem affects Adblue producers all over Europe, countries like Great Britain have launched special support for the sector. Something like this is logging in for fertilizers, also produced with nitrogen and urea.

The hauliers ask the government to intervene to calm the price increases and to urge the reopening of the factories in the Ravenna area. The “Adblue”, the essential additional substance to make the latest generation trucks walk is practically impossible to find “, he wrote Conftrasporto-Confcommercio, in a letter sent a few days ago to the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Enrico Giovannini. “The lack of drivers of heavy vehicles and vans, the scarcity of methane, semiconductors, the huge increase in the price of diesel and, lastly, the scarcity of Adblue too, causes serious difficulties for logistics and transport that risk entering a spiral of crisis with serious repercussions on the system of supplies to businesses and families ”, he wrote instead Confetra in a note.