the anti-restrictions Covid protest – Corriere.it is triggered

from Valentina Santarpia

Museums and concert halls temporarily transformed into beauty salons and gyms in the Netherlands on Wednesday to protest Dutch government restrictions on coronavirus

Open hairdressers and closed museums? Unacceptable, for hundreds of leaders of cultural sites, who in protest opened their doors to beauticians, hairdressers, but also coaches and practitioners of meditation, who animated Dutch museums and concert halls for a day, transforming them into beauty salons, gyms, mindfulness rooms. According to the Dutch anti-covid measures, in fact, museums, theaters, bars and cafes cannot open, unlike hairdressers, beauty salons and gyms. A safe visit to the museum is just as important as going to a beauty salon, perhaps more than that Bbc the director of the museum Emilie Gordenker– We only ask the government to be consistent … to set the rules so that everyone understands them. Not so at this moment. And to make his voice heard loud, Gordenker authorized two beauticians to varnish their clients’ nails while admiring Van Gogh’s masterpieces.

The Van Gogh Museum is not the only one to protest. The debate center De Balie, also in Amsterdam, he circumvented the rules by opening its doors as a religious institution called the Philosophical Society, the Community of Reason. The Mauritshuis, where Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring is exhibited, has been transformed into a training ground at the gates of parliament in The Hague. The Panorama Mesdag, in The Hague, he invited people for a mind-strengthening afternoon, while the Limburgs Museum turned into a gym for the day with a Zumba session. There are many sectors of Dutch society that share the view that the government’s strategy for containing covid 19 is illogical and contradictory. It doesn’t work, I can do my job and the people in the museum can’t, said Mischa, a barber, who brought his equipment to the entrance to the Van Gogh Museum. Look around. There is so much space and people can be in a supermarket with 300 people, that’s crazy.After two years of patience and an always constructive attitudethe time has come to have a fair outlook for the cultural sector, said the director of the Concertgebouw Simon Renink.

The protest is just the latest of the civil disobedience measures bars and restaurants are putting in place in the Netherlands against some of the toughest Covid measures in Europe. Cafes opened in several cities over the weekend despite the government’s announcement on Friday that it had closed at least until Feb.25 Anger over the restrictions had turned to violence in January last year and again in November, when riots broke out in cities including Rotterdam and The Hague. In the Netherlands, cases have reached 3.68 million (69,545 have been recorded in the last 24 hours alone), with a total of 21,178 deaths.