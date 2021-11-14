The anti-Semitic demonstration in Poland with the cry of “Death to the Jews”. The Israeli government: «Horrified» – The video

“Death to the Jews”, but also “No to Polin (Poland in Hebrew, ed), yes to Polska (Poland in Polish, ed) “”. These are some of the slogans that were loudly repeated by the participants in the far-right demonstration organized last Thursday, November 11, in Poland, with strong anti-Semitic accents. An event for which the foreign minister Yair Lapid – son of a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust – said he was “horrified”. And he asked the Warsaw authorities (who have already condemned the episode) to actively act against the organizers. To celebrate National Independence Day, a copy of the “Statute of Kalisz” was set on fire during the gathering, with which the Jewish presence in Poland was regularized eight centuries ago. Episodes like these, as he explains Haaretz, are exacerbated by the growing tensions between Israel, Poland and the Polish Jewish community over the passage of a 2018 law that limits the possibility of restitution requests for property stolen from Jews by the Nazis during World War II and nationalized by the communists of the Postwar period. A law much criticized by Israel, and which prompted both countries to recall their respective ambassadors. The newspaper then reported that condemnations for the episode came from the Polish foreign and interior ministers. Yari Lapid, Israeli foreign minister, urged the Polish government to act “without compromise against those who took part in this shocking display of hatred”.

Read also: