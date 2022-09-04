The anti-wrinkle and firming cream with stem cells created by the favorite naturopath of celebrities

If many of the most beautiful faces on the international scene come to her, it must be for a reason, right? We talk about the doctor

Nigma Taliban expert doctor in naturopathy and a beautician trusted by some of our favorite ‘celebs’, as is the case with

Penelope Cruz. And you can try their know-how in the form of an anti-wrinkle cream that is a complete success.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and even Penélope Cruz, who asked that her practice be taken from Los Angeles to Madrid, are some of the celebrities who request the services of Nigma Talib, well known for her treatments and her detox plan: four weeks without gluten, sugar, dairy or alcohol .

These ‘celebs’ have fallen in love with the formula with which they seem to have found the secret to prevent aging and yes, not only they have the opportunity to take advantage of their services. Here in Spain you can do it in the center of Madrid

Blemishwhich he visits from time to time to attend to Spanish clients.

While you think about it, you can try an anti-aging cream that has been formulated by herself and that is an elixir of youth for mature skin. We talk about

Cream No. 1an anti-wrinkle cream that firms, brightens and protects against dehydration and environmental stress.

It is a product that has a pioneering formula based on the exclusive and patented “Light Water” technology. In addition, the synergy of natural active ingredients with plant and marine extracts has powerful and highly effective anti-wrinkle properties.

Its formula includes one of the quintessential and most sought-after rejuvenating ingredients:

plant stem cells. These reduce the signs of aging and protect the skin from the damaging effects of UV rays.

It is recommended to use by massaging gently on the face and neckline in the morning and at night, after the serum and other products that you use in your beauty routine. We also love it because it is a formula free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, petrolatum and sulfates.

Cost

170 euros and, like its services, it is available at the Tacha beauty salon, both physically and online. Wonderful! However, if it’s too expensive for you and you want to try another beauty trick from a ‘celeb’, here’s a cheaper proposal.

Is about

Skinesis by Sarah Chapman, which combines anti-aging and anti-blemish technology together with sun protection (SPF 30), which protects against UVA and UVB rays, as well as infrared rays. At the same time, it fights free radicals and acts to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and sagging on the face. and is the favorite of

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham.