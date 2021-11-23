The Antitrust Authority fined Amazon and Apple more than 200 million euros for an agreement that violated competition rules

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) – what we are used to calling “Antitrust” – fined the companies Amazon and Apple for a total of over 200 million euros, following an investigation concerning an agreement between the two companies on October 31, 2018. The agreement stipulated that Apple and Beats (which belongs to Apple) branded products on the Amazon.it e-commerce platform could only be distributed by Amazon and a few other select retailers, excluding most part of the others, official and unofficial, and thus violating competition rules.

Specifically, the investigation focused on some clauses of the agreement, those related to the arbitrary and discriminatory selection of retailers authorized to distribute Apple and Beats products on Amazon.it. According to the Antitrust Authority, the agreement between Amazon and Apple violated Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits companies from making agreements or taking decisions that prevent, limit or distort competition in trade between countries of the Union. The Antitrust Authority – which concluded the investigation on November 16, communicating its conclusions today – will fine Amazon for 68.7 million euros, and Apple for 134.5 million euros.

Both companies have made it known that their deal would actually be aimed at protecting customers, and have announced that they will appeal.