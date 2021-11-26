The Antitrust: fine of 20 million to Google and Apple – Tlc

The Competition and Market Authority closed two investigations against Google and Apple, sanctioning both of them for 10 million euros, that is, for the maximum allowed according to current legislation. The Antitrust has ascertained for each company two violations of the Consumer Code, one due to lack of information and another due to aggressive practices related to the acquisition and use of consumer data for commercial purposes.

“We believe the Authority’s opinion is wrong and we will appeal the decision. Apple has long been committed to protecting the privacy of our users and we are working hard to design products and features that protect data. We give everyone users a level of transparency and control at the forefront of the sector, so that they can choose what information to share, and how it is used “. This was stated by Apple in a note. And even Google announces: “We disagree with the Authority’s decision and we will appeal.”