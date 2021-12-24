The Antitrust has fined Unieuro, Mediaworld, Leroy Merlin and Monclick for almost 11 million euros for unfair commercial practices

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) – what we are used to calling “Antitrust” – has fined the companies Unieuro, Mediaworld, Leroy Merlin and Monclick for a total of almost 11 million euros for unfair commercial practices in the activities of -commerce. Specifically, Unieuro was fined for 4 million, Mediaworld for 3.6 million, Leroy Merlin for 3 million and Monclick for 300 thousand euros.

The AGCM found that the four companies had used, especially in the period of health emergency for the coronavirus, some unfair commercial practices, “qualifying as deceptive and aggressive because they are likely to deceive consumers and unduly influence them in the purchase or exercise of their contractual rights “.

In particular, they would have disseminated inaccurate and misleading information on the availability of products sold online and on the relative prices; disseminating inaccurate and misleading information regarding delivery times; debited payments before the conclusion of contracts; unilaterally canceled the orders of numerous consumers.

The authority also disputes the delayed or non-delivery of purchased products; misleading information on the status of shipments; delays and obstacles in relation to the exercise of consumer reimbursement rights; the omission or inadequate after-sales assistance with respect to the numerous requests from consumers.